SHREVEPORT,La.--As National Donor Month draws to a close at the end of the week. KTBS wants to emphasize the importance of becoming a donor.
Tezya Jackson-Thomas has big dreams in fact you'll want to remember her name because she's sure to make waves in the film industry. She's in graduate school now, this comes after a diagnosis, then the realization that she would need a donor. A process she never imagined she would be embarking on especially at such a young age and as a newlywed.
"I found out after my 25th birthday that I had Chronic Kidney Disease, I was devastated. How do you ask someone for a kidney? A close family friend said she would sign up, it improved the quality of my life, it was like someone put a battery in my back," said Jackson-Thomas.
She got the transplant in 2020, Jackson-Thomas is doing great and her friend is also doing well. Click here to learn more about becoming a donor.