SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for a woman accused of firing multiple shots at another woman Saturday morning.
The shooting happened near Jewella and Midway around 1:15 a.m.
Shreveport police officers said two cars were traveling down the streets when one vehicle stopped in the road and shot at the victim's car.
The woman then drove to a parking lot nearby and called 9-1-1.
She received non-life threatening injuries from broken glass from the car and was treated at the scene.
If you know anything about the shooting, call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo-Shreveport Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.