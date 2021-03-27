midway shooting.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are on the lookout for a woman accused of firing multiple shots at another woman Saturday morning.

The shooting happened near Jewella and Midway around 1:15 a.m.

Shreveport police officers said two cars were traveling down the streets when one vehicle stopped in the road and shot at the victim's car. 

The woman then drove to a parking lot nearby and called 9-1-1. 

She received non-life threatening injuries from broken glass from the car and was treated at the scene. 

If you know anything about the shooting, call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo-Shreveport Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373. 

