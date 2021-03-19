You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...

Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv


...The Flood Warning remains in effect...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the pool stage was 183.1 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 172 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
9:00 AM CDT Friday was 183.5 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to fall to 182.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
* Impact...Bankfull conditions to continue on Bayou Bodcau below the
lake and on Red Chute Bayou through the end of March.


&&

Woman shot delivering newspapers in Marshall, man in custody

  • Comments
Marshall Newspaper shooting

A person of interest in the shooting of a female who was delivering the Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger is taken into custody Friday morning in Marshall on Oak Street. (News Messenger Photo)

MARSHALL, Texas - A woman delivering the Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger who was shot early Friday morning was taken from a Marshall hospital to a Longview hospital for surgery.

A person of interest has been detained by the Marshall police. The name of the woman and the name of the man in custody have not been released by police.

Police said around 5:45 a.m. an officer heard multiple gunshots near the area he was patrolling and 911 calls started coming in reporting the shooting near 500 Oak Street in Marshall. They said the woman is 34.

Steven Briggs, the regional director of circulation for the newspaper, said the carrier was shot in the back and the bullet went through her. She was able to get to her car, but then dropped to her knees and called her husband who called 911 while neighbors were doing the same thing reporting a woman screaming for help. The woman was able to call 911 herself as well.
 
One bullet went through the roof of her vehicle and neighbors on social media said they heard up to six shots. The shooting did not come from the house where she was delivering a newspaper.
 
"She always wants to help customers and this one had a special request to have the paper thrown under the partially-opened garage door to protect the paper from the elements," said Briggs. "She was walking back when it happened."

Briggs said he could not believe "this happened to someone throwing newspapers" and described the victim as an exceptional worker who works several jobs.

"She works multiple jobs including assistant manager at a convenience store," said Briggs. "Sometimes she gets off her one job and goes right to work throwing newspapers. She works hard and makes sure her customers are taken care of it. If there is ever an issue, she takes care of it."

0
0
0
3
0

Tags



Load comments