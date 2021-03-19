Woman shot delivering newspapers in Marshall, man in custody

MARSHALL, Texas - A woman delivering the Longview News-Journal and Marshall News Messenger who was shot early Friday morning was taken from a Marshall hospital to a Longview hospital for surgery.
A person of interest has been detained by the Marshall police. The name of the woman and the name of the man in custody have not been released by police.
Police said around 5:45 a.m. an officer heard multiple gunshots near the area he was patrolling and 911 calls started coming in reporting the shooting near 500 Oak Street in Marshall. They said the woman is 34.
Briggs said he could not believe "this happened to someone throwing newspapers" and described the victim as an exceptional worker who works several jobs.
"She works multiple jobs including assistant manager at a convenience store," said Briggs. "Sometimes she gets off her one job and goes right to work throwing newspapers. She works hard and makes sure her customers are taken care of it. If there is ever an issue, she takes care of it."