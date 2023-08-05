SHREVEPORT, La. - Shots were fired for the third time in Shreveport in less than 12 hours. Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to a shooting on the 6700 block of Despot Road and Marquette Road.
According to Shreveport Police Department (SPD), a woman was shot driving south on Sunnybrook Street. She has been transported to Ochsner LSU with life-threatening conditions.
No suspects at this time. No information yet on the current condition of the victim. Investigation is on-going.