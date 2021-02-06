argyle shooting 2.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman in the neck Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:42 a.m. on Argyle Street.

Police at the scene told KTBS the alleged shooter took off in a black truck with Texas license plates afterwards.

The woman was left with non-life threatening injuries. The police department is interviewing witnesses to the crime.

If you have any information about the shooting call Shreveport police or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

0
1
2
3
5

Tags



Load comments