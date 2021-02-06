SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are searching for a suspect who shot a woman in the neck Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:42 a.m. on Argyle Street.
Police at the scene told KTBS the alleged shooter took off in a black truck with Texas license plates afterwards.
The woman was left with non-life threatening injuries. The police department is interviewing witnesses to the crime.
If you have any information about the shooting call Shreveport police or Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.