SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle.
Authorities are searching for the shooter.
Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene.
She is the seventh homicide victim so far in 2022 in the 71106 zip code, making it Shreveport’s second deadliest zip code this year.
Rayson is the fifth female killed in Shreveport this year. At the same point last year (a record year) there were 65 homicides in the city of Shreveport.