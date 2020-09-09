SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who was among three people shot last month while traveling on Interstate 20 has died from her injuries.
Shreveport police confirmed Wednesday that 21-year-old Tyetyana McLemore died Monday at Ochsner LSU Health Hospital. McLemore was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after she, a 21-year-old man and 12-year-old child were shot on the interstate just west of Jewella Avenue.
The vehicle the three were in crashed after the shots were fired. McLemore's injuries at the time were reported as being life-threatening, and even early reports at the time indicated McLemore died. But SPD corrected the information the next day saying she was still alive.
The fatal shooting is still under investigation.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300 Ext. 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that with pay cash rewards for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for crimes.