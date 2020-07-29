SHREVEPORT, La. - A 44-year-old Shreveport woman shot in the head three times on Monday has died.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said in a news release Antiqua James died Tuesday afternoon.
The woman's husband, Lonnie James, 57, surrendered to authorities Monday afternoon and was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. The charge was updated Tuesday to second-degree murder. He being held without bond.
Police said Lonnie James was involved in a dispute with his wife, got a gun and shot her. In the probable cause statement, the victim's children were in their rooms when they heard gunshots. Police said the suspect's son ran out of his room to find his father running from their home at the Cedar Creek apartments.