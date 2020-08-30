Woman shot while sleeping at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering after being shot while asleep in her Shreveport apartment early Sunday morning.
Shreveport police were dispatched to reports of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of Union Ave.
The victim was asleep inside of her apartment when she was struck twice by bullets being fired into the side of the building, police said. More than 50 rounds were fired from a handgun and rifle.
She was taken to an area hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect(s) left going northbound on Union Avenue in an unknown vehicle.
Police do not have any suspects and it’s unclear if the victim was the intended target, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.