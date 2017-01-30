BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Police say a Baton Rouge woman stabbed her boyfriend three times with a butcher knife during an argument.
Citing an arrest report, The Advocate reports that 57-year-old Sonya Cockran was arrested Sunday on counts of aggravated second-degree battery and domestic abuse battery.
The victim told police that Cockran stabbed him twice in the back early Sunday and once in the face during an argument inside their home. The extent of the man's injuries was not immediately clear.
Cockran told investigators that she did not stab the man.