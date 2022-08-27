SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman was stabbed in the neck inside a residence on the 2700 Block of Stanberry Drive. Shreveport Police say the incident took place during the mid-morning on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The victim is a 36-year-old female, who was transported to a local hospital with possibly life threatening injuries.
The residence where the attack took place is located at the Brookhaven Elderly II Apartments. Police say Phase II of the apartment complex has shifted to housing for individuals with special needs.
SPD believes the suspect responsible for the stabbing is in custody. The relationship between the suspect and the victim was unclear.