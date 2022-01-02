SHREVEPORT, La. - A female pedestrian struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Interstate 20 late Saturday night has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Heather Russell, 40, of Shreveport, was struck and killed in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 3 just before 8:30 p.m. She died at the scene.
Russell was last seen around 9 a.m. around Devers Road in Shreveport after she was supposed to go for a walk.
Russell's family feared that she wandered into the woods into the Texas state line near Waskom.