A college student stranded in the grand canyon for five days, trapped in a desperate fight for survival.
"I was panicking and crying and sobbing. I was a mess," Amber Vanhecke said.
Vanhecke was sight seeing when she says her Google maps app sent her down a road that doesn't exist.
Her car ran out of gas in the middle of the canyon's rough terrain.
Unable to get cell service-trapped in the middle of nowhere- she made a series of videos saying goodbye to her family, just in case she didn't return.
Determined not to give up, she began to make help signs out of rocks.
As one day turned to the next, she finally glimpsed a sign of life and gave chase...to no avail.
Finally on the fourth day she decided to walk, and walk, eleven miles to try to find a cell signal, leaving a note in her car explaining that she was walking east.
"I felt very disconnected from everything and everyone. I was like is there even a search out? At that point that question crossed my mind...But apparently there was a miscommunication somewhere and no one was looking for me at all." said Vanhecke.
She finally managed to get a signal and reach 9-1-1 but she was cut off before she could give her location.
In despair she began the long hike back to her car.
After 119 excruciating hours, a rescue crew was able to pinpoint her general location from the GPS signal on her phone. They saw that sign and the note in her car.
The rescuers found Vanhecke waving frantically a few miles from the vehicle.
She was treated for exposure and dehydration.
And a day later, back to sightseeing-- showing off sunburn in a flagstaff observatory.