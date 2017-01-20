The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3800 block of Morrow Street in the Mooretown Neighborhood this evening. The fire department was dispatched at 7:31 P.M and units arrived on scene at 7:35 P.M. Engine 14 was the first unit on scene and reported fire visible from the side of a single story wood framed home.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen, the entire home received smoke damage. The homeowner was asleep and awoke to flames in her kitchen, she was able to escape without injuries prior to the fire departments arrival. The situation was placed under control at 7:57 P.M., there were no injuries reported. Fire investigators determined the cause to be a cooking fire.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home. Fire Chief Scott Wolverton encourages all residents in Shreveport to have a working smoke detector in their home. If you need a smoke detector call 318-673-6740 and the Shreveport Fire Department will install a smoke detector free of charge.