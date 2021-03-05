SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are working to identify a woman found dead Friday morning in north Shreveport.
The woman's body was found on David Raines Road and 7th Street just after 9 a.m. She had been shot.
The area is remote and police were not immediately able to confirm how long the body had been there -- or even if she was shot there.
Shreveport police Lt. Skyler VanZandt said it's still early in the investigation and there is no description of any suspects.
"First it starts with us trying to identify the individual, and at that point, where she was last seen or known to be. Then we'll work back from there," VanZandt said.
The owner of the property where the woman was found said he usually keeps his horses in that area. He surveillance cameras and will provide video to police, he said.