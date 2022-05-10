NEW ORLEANS — Women could be charged with murder if they abort their pregnancy under a proposed law that is moving through the Louisiana House. House Bill 813, also called the 'Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act of 2022' would redefine a 'person' to include fetuses. If it became law in Louisiana, it would extend homicide laws to fetuses.
"I am here in favor of life," Representative Danny McCormick out of Northwest Louisiana said.
McCormick is the author of HB813 which would redefine "person as including a human being from the moment of fertilization." This would extend homicide laws to the unborn meaning a woman who had an abortion could be charged with murder.
"Both medical and scientific evidence over several decades have provided us with the greater understanding that pregnancy and the stages of a fetus, making it clear the act of abortion ends a life of a human being," McCormick said during the Criminal Justice House Committee session last week.
The bill would disregard the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade, regardless of whether it's overturned.
"We cannot wait on the Supreme Court to confirm that innocent babies have a right to life in Louisiana,” McCormick said.
Multiple prominent pro-life groups have come out against the bill, including 'Louisiana Right to Life.' Angie Thomas with the group does not support abortions and is a pro-life supporter, but she doesn't believe women who have abortions should be treated as criminals.
