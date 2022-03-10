SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are asking the public’s help to locate two women believed responsible for a battery back in mid-February.
On February 12, 2022, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a battery where two women allegedly battered the victim causing serious bodily injury.
Domestic Violence investigators assigned to the case were able to collect enough evidence in the matter to procure warrants charging Jacqueline Duncan, 29, and Kealay Duncan, 19, with one count each of 2nd Degree Battery in connection with the offense.
Police are asking for your help to locate these two women. They're encouraged to surrender themselves to investigators immediately.
Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of these two women. You can submit tips anonymously at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.