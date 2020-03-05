SHREVEPORT, La - March is designated as Women's History Month. However, the lists of achievements are too numerous to capture both past and present. KTBS-3 spent time with two local leaders who are leaving their mark on the city - State Representative Tammy Phelps and Dr. Julie Lessiter, Vice Chancellor of LSU - Shreveport. Each of them have uniquely different backgrounds in their professions. But they are both equally eager to pay homage to women-leaders who have helped blazed their respective trails.
Phelps gives credit to mentors, such as her grandmother and father, for influencing her to become a public servant.
"When I first was elected to the school board...that's when I reflected on my grandmother's service like 'Maybe, that's where I got that from," Phelps said.
For Lessiter, she credits the teamwork concept and having talented people around her.
"I've been very blessed in my life to have surrounded myself with a good team and been given opportunities. And so what I tell everybody all the time. I have a phrase -'Teamwork makes the dream work," Lessiter said.
Each woman expressed humility and gratitude in being role models for aspiring educators and public servants. They remember a time when they needed inspiration to blaze trails too.