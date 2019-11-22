SHREVEPORT, La. - Woodlawn Leadership Academy is living up to its name, leading Caddo Parish schools in multiple areas of growth.
The entire school held a pep-rally in the gymnasium Friday to celebrate its achievements from the 2018-2019 school year. Both Superintendent Lamar Goree and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins were there with words of encouragement for the student body.
Some of Woodlawn’s progress includes a 13-point rise in its state performance score, moving up from a ‘D’ letter grade to a ‘C.’
Woodlawn also increased its strength of diploma by 9.35% and graduation rate increase of 12.4%.
The district said strengthening teacher support and offering early college partnerships have been credited to Woodlawn’s success.
"The students at Woodlawn can learn and this school can grow,” said Woodlawn’s principal Grady Smith. “We are continuing on the trajectory of being a destination high school in Shreveport. We want to make sure every student at Woodlawn has the same opportunities that every student in Caddo Parish has."
"I love Woodlawn, it has been a great part of my success,” said senior Brandon Smalley.
Smith hopes this time next year, they'll be celebrating a 'B' letter grade. Woodlawn leads the district in growth in both strength of diploma and graduation rate.