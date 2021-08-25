SHREVEPORT, La - After another night of gunshots in the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments, residents speak out.
After asking residents how they felt living there and if they felt safe, some answers blended.
"No, it's ****** up right now, it's messed up real bad," said resident Billy Montgomery. "Shooting every day. Daytime, nighttime, it don't make no difference, they just constantly shooting." Montgomery has lived there for almost a year. He heard the gunshots at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments Tuesday night. He feared bullets would come through his apartment. He also worries for the children in the complex.
"They got kids playing out here, something needs to be done about it," said Montgomery. Off-camera, other residents echoed concerns. One woman visiting a friend for a few days said she hid in the tub to avoid bullets during Tuesday night's shooting. Another resident, Mary Rison, has been living in the complex for almost two years with her son and grandson. She was home Tuesday night.
"I heard the shots," said Rison. "My first mind was to find out where my son was." Rison described the night as scary. She opened her door to other neighbors asking if she heard the shots too.
"You never know when somebody's going to get a wild hair up their butt and decide that they want to start shooting or aiming at somebody else and we don't deserve this. We really don't," said Rison. "Just because we in the ghetto, don't mean we have to live like we're in the ghetto."
Within a ten-block radius of the apartment complex, there have been seven homicides with three of them occurring in the past three days.
Inside the apartment complex, KTBS found at least six shootings over the last six years. Eight people were shot and four died. Counting Tuesday's shooting, the number of shootings rises to seven.
Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said violent crime is up.
During a press conference this week, Raymond said they are seeing more shootings and homicides according to their unreleased July crime report.
"You know, almost hate to say it because I get hammered in comments," said Raymond. "Total crime rate is still down. The total crime rate for the city is the lowest it's been since about 1973. Violent crime is up. Violent crime as a category is not the highest it's been in five years. Homicides are where we're having our biggest concern. Homicides and aggravated batteries which are generally shootings. The areas of crime we're having more problems than we've had in recent years have been homicides and shootings. All the other categories are looking pretty good."
Even though Montgomery was sitting outside when he shared his thoughts on his neighborhood, it's something he said isn't so safe to do.
"Later on you got to go in, because they'll probably start shooting again," said Montgomery. "So, you can't sit outside day or night, because if you do, you're risking your life," Montgomery said he would like to see the sheriff take over as he's lost hope in local police. For Rison, she would like to see police approach crime proactively by checking on the community more often even when nothing is going on.