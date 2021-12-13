SHREVEPORT, La.--Residents living in Woodlawn Terrace apartment complex are fed up with their living conditions. This comes after many residents were given eviction notices for unpaid rent and told they only had five days to find somewhere else to live.
“Us men were in tears, I have never experienced anything like this in my life,” said resident Jermaine Anderson.
Last week a Facebook live video showed the conditions at the complex sparking attention.
KTBS is told residents have been complaining for years. According to residents things are finally boiling over after the electricity was cut off abruptly last week. KTBS talked with residents battling mold, leaks, and plumbing issues.
Many complained about having to use buckets of water just to take a bath and even told KTBS about their rat issues over the years.
Residents says they are scared, intimidated, and right now they feel powerless.
“Some residents don’t have a stove in their homes, so they are barbecuing to prepare meals for their kids, sewage is coming up in the back yard, there is raw sewage on the ground,” said Shreveport NAACP representative Barbara Smith Iverson.
The property is under new ownership causing some mix-ups.
Residents claimed their rental assistance isn't being accepted were told that isn't true and residents who are running into an issue should reach out to the front office for help.
We talked with the contractors on site at the complex they say yes, rent has increased.
Contractors claim they understand that is an issue because many people living in that complex moved there because it was affordable.
Contractors also say there's a lot that needs to be fixed. They tell KTBS they are working on it.
The contractors say they hope to hold a meeting to meet everyone and discuss everything with residents that just hasn’t happened yet because of safety concerns.
For those packing and getting ready to move non-profits and other activists are at the complex helping some residents apply for transitional housing.