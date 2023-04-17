SHREVEPORT, La. -- Veterans were glad to see service and therapy dogs visit Monday.
It's National Volunteer Week and Williams Volunteer Week. So, Williams and its employees and licensed therapy dogs visited Woody's Home for Veterans to socialize with the residents.
Bruce Goins brought the dogs. He is a veteran and wanted to give back.
“I personally have PTSD and I understand what these gentlemen are going through and dogs just give unconditional love," said Goins.
If you want to help out Woody's, you can do so through Give for Good.