SHREVEPORT, La. - On Veterans Day, businesses, organizations, and individuals took time to volunteer and say thank you to our veterans.
Triton Cares gave back by painting at Woody’s Home for Veterans in Shreveport.
SWEPCO dropped off food and helped with building a fire pit to say thanks.
Woody's Home for Veterans said their mission is to provide a stable home environment for veterans in need of continued psychiatric care. Woody's Home for Veterans provides housing, medication assistance, transportation, meals, supportive care, etc.
The organization said volunteers are always appreciated throughout the year.