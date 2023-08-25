KEITHVILLE, La. - A fire in the landfill on Woolworth Road in Keithville just south of Walnut Hills Middle School has been contained but is still smoldering.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. Caddo Fire District 4 made entry into the landfill and found a large area on fire.
Mutual aid from Caddo Fire District 3 and Caddo Fire District 6 was requested for water supply and manpower due to the size of the fire. Crew members from Republic Services arrived on scene and manned several pieces of large equipment to help with fire suppression operations.
The fire was brought under control by 12:38 a.m. Friday. No structures were in danger.
The cause remains under investigation. Sixteen firefighters and numerous pieces of equipment were used to quickly contain the fire and it was extinguished using roughly 40,000 gallons of water.
Smoke from the fire gets at least some of the blame for the hazy skies in the area today. Sheriff's offices in surrounding parishes have fielded numerous calls this morning because of the smoke and haze from the landfill and other fires in the area.