BENTON, La. - People living in north central Bossier Parish may have noticed an increase in traffic. That's because Empresa Operating, LLC. is drilling wells on an oil and gas field in Benton.
The company's work is affecting the areas of Cycle Plant Road, Butler Hill Road, 7 Pines Road and Highway 162.
In December, the Bossier Parish Police Jury got complaints about noise then came residents' complaints about road conditions.
Recently, the Police Jury and Empresa made a deal to each pay half the costs to re-do Circle M Road. The drilling site is just south of the street. Total cost is about $300,000 to fix a little less than a mile of the roadway.
Work will start when the rain stops.
"No closed road. We'll do it all with traffic. All the work will be done with normal traffic, and there is very little traffic in there anyway. The oilfield traffic while they are drilling and all is going to be most of the traffic that's using the road," said Butch Ford, BPPJ engineer.
The road work will take about a week and a half to complete, Ford said.
Empresa acquired the Benton field in 2016. The company has drilled five horizontal wells since 2017. Two more were permitted in January.
KTBS asked Empresa President Ricky Harris about their work with the Police Jury on the damaged roads. He responded with the following statement:
"We work with the BPPJ to review local road conditions on a continual basis. We, and our trucking contractors, are well aware of any road and/or bridge weight limits and all rig moves are planned well out ahead of time. If permits are required, we make sure they are obtained before traveling. We actually traverse significant miles out of the way with heavier loads in order to abide by local road and bridge weight restrictions."