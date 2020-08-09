BATON ROUGE, La - Work search requirements for unemployment benefits resumes today for Louisiana residents.
In his press briefing last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state would resume those requirements - which mean that those who file unemployment claims must prove they tried to find a job each week - today, August 9.
If your employment isn't available because of a COVID-19 restriction, or if you have COVID-19 and can't work, that requirement doesn't apply to you.
Edwards said the federal unemployment benefits - the extra $600 - expired in July and so far, although the House has passed an extension, the U.S. Senate has not. That means it is time for people who can work get back to work, he said.