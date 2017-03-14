Keeping you and the people that work to improve our roads safe is the focus of a campaign every year by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
"Work zone safety awareness is generally held at the beginning of the spring construction season when you really see those projects rev up. Times when you start seeing major construction projects affect traffic and people are starting to slow down and there's congestion. That's when you start seeing wrecks that are caused by that congestion," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD spokeswoman.
On the topic of wrecks, the latest data from the Institute for Highway Safety says there were 674 fatal crashes in Louisiana in 2015. Five of those were in work zones.
Some might say five doesn't seem like too bad of a number when you consider the number of cars on the road and the number of miles driven across the state in work zones. But the number hasn't always been that low. In fact, before an agreement in 2004 between DOTD and Louisiana State Police to help slow down traffic the numbers were much higher.
"If you go back and compare the numbers of traffic fatalities and serious injury crashes prior to that mandate being put in place, they are astronomical. We've decreased them probably four or five times by putting uniformed troopers in a marked vehicle out there on the road, keeping in front of that traffic flow to slow people down," said Louisiana State Trooper Matt Harris.
Law enforcement and DOTD work together to keep drivers and workers safe in those construction and repair zones.
"A large part of work zone safety at any time for us is the memorandum of understanding that we have with Louisiana State Police. Generally, how it works is the contractor will pay to have an officer there, depending on the scope of the job and how it affects traffic. They'll pay and then we'll reimburse that contractor," said Buchanan.
Your tax dollars are ultimately the source to pay those law enforcement officers for their time. But regardless of what some might think, they aren't just sitting there with lights flashing just to provide a presence.
"Every trooper goes through a work zone detail course. They have to go through that course prior to being allowed to work a detail. You're not eligible to work the detail until you go through that course. It tells you how to set up lane closures, how many feet to stay in front of the queue, and when I talk about the queue, I'm talking about the last car in the line of traffic. You have to stay way past that last car. You can't just stop where the last car stops because then you wouldn't be warning anybody," said Harris.
Work Zone Awareness Week nationally and in the state of Louisiana is coming up in just a few weeks - April 3-7.
DOTD and State Troopers also want you to be mindful of the move over law. If you're approaching a work zone and you have a lane available, they ask that you use it for everybody's safety.