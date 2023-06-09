SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to a local hospital on Friday after being trapped by a broken tree branch.
Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to the 2900 block of Silver Pine Lane around 1:15 p.m. where a worker was trapped after performing a tree and branch removal at a house.
A branch broke off, pinning the man between the branch and the tree. He sustained minor injuries.
SFD Assistant Chief Brandon Lee mentioned that the safety measures that the worker followed aided in saving him from major, life-threatening injuries.