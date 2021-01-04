SHREVEPORT, La. -- Workers calling in sick have put Shreveport trash collection behind schedule.
City spokesman Ben Riggs says two sanitation workers are COVID-19 positive. He says there may be other workers exposed who are quarantining.
He says other workers have been out "for whatever reason."
Councilman Jerry Bowman believes not all of the absent workers calling in sick are actually ill.
"And that happens. For the most part, these guys and women, they work real hard. But this time of year is a heavy time for them. Now, the city and all the citizens expect the services rendered to them," Bowman said.
They include David Graham, who says his full dumpster -- along with those of all his neighbors -- sat on the curb since Thursday.
"There's a lot of people, I'm sure looking for work. They might do it," Graham says about the absences among sanitation workers. "The way I see it, if somebody doesn't want to do their job find someone who will."
Graham said his trash was picked up late Monday afternoon.
Riggs said 29 of the city's 35 trucks were on the streets Monday, as the sanitation department began catching up on homes that were missed last week.
Riggs said last week's rain, the New Year's holiday, and a heavy load have also combined to slow collection.
Garbage in Bowman's own neighborhood in southwest Shreveport had also gone uncollected since Thursday. Bowman believes as few as 22 garbage trucks have been rolling on some days lately. He posted on the Nextdoor app to let citizens know about the delays.
"On behalf of the city council, I want to apologize for not getting the message out as quick as we should have, letting them know there's going to be a delay in their services," Bowman told KTBS.
Graham got through on the phone to someone at the sanitation department Monday morning to get answers.
"And the lady said she's had a hundred calls. And she talked to the supervisor. And the supervisor said tell them we're two days behind," Graham said.
Riggs says the sanitation department plans to use its normal off-day for collections of Wednesday to catch up. If they're still not finished, they may have to work on Saturday.