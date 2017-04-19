Federal and state dollars continue to bring LA-1 to Interstate 220, the new portion of I-49. The goal of the Department of Transportation and Development is to have the best impact for thousands of drivers who will use the interstate every day.
If you take a drive through north Shreveport you'll notice the amount of progress that has been made.
However, inclement weather plays a role in construction zone timelines.
The new extension of Interstate 49 has experienced several hiccups due to poor weather conditions. Despite these delays, the Louisiana DOTD Public Information officer, Erin Buchanan assures KTBS that the project is on schedule to be complete on time in the Summer of 2018.
"There was some delay when we had that historic flooding with the red river in the summer of 2015. We had another round of floods in March of 2016. Those two events affected the timeline somewhat but it's forging ahead" Buchanan said.
The project began in 2014 and in order to complete the project a portion of Russell Road had to be closed, which has some nearby residents and employees frustrated. However, this closure was necessary in order to keep drivers safe.
"We just had to close that portion of Russell because the Interstate is being built over it and we just couldn't take that chance of anything falling on cars or anything like that if we kept that road open" Buchanan said.
Buchanan also noted that the Department of Transportation and Development knows it has been tough on residents because it has been closed since the start of the project.
The road will be re-opened once the project is complete.
One highlight of this major project is the roadway improvements to Martin Luther King Drive, a highly traveled route in North Shreveport. Construction workers are on the job daily in order to ease traffic tension in one of the city's high volume traffic areas. Thousands of people will benefit from this undertaking on a daily basis Buchanan added.
"It's being widened, it's being improved there's a large median being added to that roadway. It's just off LA-1 in Shreveport. A lot of students use it to get to Southern University in Shreveport. Plus there's large neighborhoods back there" Buchanan noted.
To learn more about this project, visit the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development website. There you will find information about the overall project, costs and learn more about what parts of this project have been completed.