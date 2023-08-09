A World War II veteran’s headstone that sat in the Shreveport Police Department’s property room for nearly a decade is finally back where it belongs.
“She was excited. She was happy. You know, she was almost in tears. So she was very nice. So I was just glad I was able to give it to her,” said Sgt. Paul Owen with the Shreveport Police Dept.
That was the reaction Elaine Walton had when the headstone of her uncle, Tony Maxey, was returned to her. Maxey was a World War II veteran who died in 1977. He had lost touch with his family before he died.
“Didn't know where he was. And so for us to be able to get that and get back to the families and make it known that he wasn't forgotten, was nice,” said Lt. Patrick McConnell with the Shreveport Police Dept.
Maxey’s headstone was found in a Shreveport yard while the homeowner was doing yard work in January of 2014. When officers didn’t have luck finding the family back then it sat in the property room, until it caught the eye of Sergeant Paul Owen.
“I'm a veteran myself, so that's another reason why I wanted to make sure it got to the rightful owner. I didn't want something thrown out and apparently somebody else didn't want it either because it's been in our property room for some years,” said Owen.
He tried on his own to find the family.
“When I called the military, they did some research and said the archive didn't go back that far,” said Owen.
But it wasn’t until he was talking with Lieutenant Patrick McConnell that he got a breakthrough.
“My wife was pretty proficient at genealogy and tracking people down,” said McConnell.
McConnell’s wife found Maxey's niece and the officers reunited her with the headstone.
“It was rewarding. It was something that I hadn't really come across before. But it was nice to be able to help out,” said McConnell.