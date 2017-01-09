MONROE, La. (KNOE) -- Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference Monday to give updates on the investigation into the shooting of wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler, as well as acknowledge the collaborative efforts of investigators from multiple agencies.
Gov. Edwards, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Interim Secretary Patrick Banks, said they were keeping in touch with Wheeler's family, and told reporters that he was doing better - responding to commands and squeezing the hands of family members.
Of the shooting, the Governor said it was an "obvious understatement" that Wheeler did not deserve what happened, and said that violence against law enforcement in Louisiana would be met with consequences.
"Tyler Wheeler is a father," Gov. Edwards said. "He is a son, he is a husband, and a dedicated public servant who was doing what he loved for the community he loved and the people around the state. And to say he didn't deserve this is a very obvious understatement."
Edwards also added his support for law enforcement, and the agencies combining to bring justice in this case.
If you would like to help the family with the medical expenses, go to this link: http://bit.ly/2iXF5ii
State Police Col. Mike Edmonson added, "it is far from over. There are a lot of moving parts. We now have to put them together, and that's where we ask the citizens to allow us the opportunity to put this together."
Wheeler was shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of the Hideaway Lounge, right off of Highway 165 in Perryville in Morehouse Parish.
Two people have been arrested for shooting Wheeler. 31-year-old Amethyst Baird of Monroe is charged with attempted first degree murder, and 34-year-old Jeremy Gullette is charged with accessory after the fact. Both were booked into OCC on Saturday.
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Monday, January 9, 2017 has been named Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards says it's a way of expressing gratitude for the dedicated service of law enforcement officers and their families around the state of Louisiana. "We are immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by officers and their family members on a daily basis, standing shoulder-to-shoulder in order to protect our schools, workplaces, roadways and homes," said Gov. Edwards.
"National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is an important opportunity to thank them of their dedicated service and the role they play in maintaining our civil society." As a way of celebrating Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Louisiana, Gov. Edwards will host an appreciation event at the Governor's Mansion.
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Mike Edmonson, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, and Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Carl Dabadie are slated to participate.
In addition, the Governor's Mansion will be lit in blue to honor law enforcement in Louisiana and across the country. Other state governors are also participating in National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day across the United States on Monday.