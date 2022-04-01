SHREVEPORT, La. - Wreaths Across America made a stop at LSU-Shreveport today on their national tour.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2021, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,100 participating locations nationwide.
The museum on wheels was free to the public and helps honor local veterans. The purpose of this exhibit is to teach the next generation about the service and sacrifice that veterans made for our country.
One of the schools to make a stop at the museum was St. mark's cathedral school in Shreveport.
"The idea is to stir in their hearts the understanding and appreciation for what a veteran has done for us, what they have given us," said Susan Cage, Chair Committee for the Wreaths Across America in Shreveport.
"When someone joins the military or armed services, they stand up and say I'll fight for freedom for this country and other countries," said Fred Thompson, Driver Ambassador for Wreaths Across America. "They have great respect for that calling."
You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.