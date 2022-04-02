SHREVEPORT- Wreaths Across America wrapped up their national tour at LSU-Shreveport Saturday.
Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2021, the organization placed more than 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at more than 3,100 participating locations nationwide.
The two-day tour began on Friday with the museum on wheels exhibit to teach younger generations about the service and sacrifice made by U.S. veterans.
Over 150 people toured the museum over the two-day period, including five Vietnam veterans. The veterans received recognition for their service, despite never receiving the Presidential Award and the honor that's bestowed on them as veterans.
"This has been an amazing experience for the individuals that have came and for those of us that have volunteered to help," said Rebecca Miller, Volunteer for Wreaths Across America. "We've had five Vietnam veterans come through. yesterday we had three and today we had two, that we were able to recognize them for their service in Vietnam."
