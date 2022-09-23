SHREVEPORT, La. - Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected after some voters received the wrong ballots following redistricting.
The Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters said the affected precincts are 5A, 45, 47, 55, 63, 68, 71, 75, 77, 84, 97, 100, 126 and 135. The registrar's office said people in these precincts, who participate in the absentee voter program, are being contacted and they should receive replacement ballots shortly.
The registrar released a statement concerning the corrections which said in part, "the systems we have in place are designed to make corrections when errors occur and protect every voter's right."