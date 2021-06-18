MINDEN, La. – A Minden mother wants an explanation from the Minden police chief after her teenage son was pulled over Wednesday at gunpoint by three police officers who were looking for an armed person.
The encounter was captured on video by the teen’s brother and is being shared through social media.
“I want answers. You don’t just do this type of thing to someone and then not say anything - no, I’m sorry or anything,” Devora Ridley said.
Her son, 17-year-old son D’Quontez Ridley, a Minden High football linebacker, was stopped as Minden police searched for a gray car reported to be involved in a shots fired call.
Police Chief Steve Cropper did not comment specifically on the stop involving Ridley.
“We had a shots fired call yesterday with witnesses giving information that the shots came from a gray car. We did conduct two different felony traffic stops on two different gray cars in the area, looking for the shooter and weapons,” Cropper said Friday.
He did not say if the correct gray car was ever located.
D’Quontez Ridley’s brother, Jamontez Ridley, caught some of his brother’s encounter with police on his call phone. Jamontez Ridley described the traffic stop on his social media page, saying his brother complied with the officers' orders and told them they had the wrong person.
Jamontez Ridley wrote:
"When they searched his car the only thing they found was some football gloves and his helmet and some horse riding equipment which was a whip and some spurs. They told him that they thought he was SOMEBODY ELSE that has a Grey car. I thank God that this didn’t end up bad over a Mistaken identity. When does this stop? You can’t just pull guns on a child and say “Oh I thought you were someone else due to the color of your car?” At what point do we hold these officers accountable?”
Devora Ridley said she is thankful that her son wasn’t physically harmed and hopes this doesn’t happen to anyone else. As of Friday, Devora said she was still waiting on a return call or response from Cropper.
“As a mother, looking at this video I was hurt for my child,” she said. “My son’s demeanor has changed since this happened.”
In April, several Minden officers came under fire for their handling of the arrest of 53-year-old Robby Bailey. Video captured police punching and kicking Bailey, who was stopped on Gum Street while walking his grandchild to school.
Cropper initially said officers responded to a man lying on the street. He said officers struggled with Bailey after approaching him.
One of the officers was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Cropper called for an outside investigation.