SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State.
John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested mail-in ballots -- and got wrong ones. Tobler says those ballots "were coded incorrectly" after district lines were redrawn earlier this year.
Some voters have already mailed those ballots back in. Tobler says those ballots will not be counted. And affected voters will get new ballots.
One example is in Lakeside Acres, where some voters who were in District G were shifted to district A. But they're getting ballots with District G candidates.
"It's a mess," says Derrick Henderson, who's one of four candidates in District G hoping to replace Jerry Bowman on the city council.
Another trouble spot is in the Cherokee Park neighborhood, where some voters who were in District A have been sent to District B.
Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters Dale Sibley did not return messages for comment.