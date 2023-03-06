BENTON, La. – A civil jury trial is underway today in the wrongful death lawsuit of a Bossier Parish child who died in a traffic accident over five years ago after a truck driver crashed into her mother’s vehicle after running a red light.
Kirk and Morgan Grantham, parents of Katie Grantham, are suing Shane Christopher DeMoss, and the company he worked for, Stuart Petroleum Testers Inc.
Seven jurors have been seated so far. Another group of possible jurors is being questioned this afternoon. Opening statements will be given once the full panel has been seated.
The death of Katie, 4, also known as Katie Bug, led to a new law in 2019. “Katie Bug’s Law” requires all drivers in crashes that end in a serious injury to take a drug test.
Katie died on Nov. 26, 2017, a week after the crash that happened at the intersection of state Highway 3 and Kingston Road in Bossier Parish. DeMoss was northbound on Highway 3 as Morgan Grantham was turning left from Kingston Road. Katie was a passenger.
DeMoss ran a red light, slamming into the Grantham’s vehicle. Katie was thrown from her booster seat. Morgan Grantham suffered severe injuries.
The Granthams allege DeMoss was impaired by drug use and that Stuart Petroleum Testers should have known DeMoss was a careless and reckless driver.
DeMoss was not charged directly in Katie’s death. He was only cited with failure to stop for a red light. He was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail on weekends.
District Attorney Schuyler Marvin concluded there was not sufficient evidence to warrant a vehicular or negligent homicide charge. Louisiana State Police didn’t test for the presence of drugs or alcohol and DeMoss wasn’t speeding.
State troopers searched the truck DeMoss was driving after Katie’s death. Trace amounts of methamphetamine were found in a plastic baggy in DeMoss’ lunch box, according to court documents.
DeMoss quit his job on the spot and refused a post-accident drug test, admitting to a direct supervisor he had drugs in his system at the time of the wreck, court depositions state.
“He said I can’t take a drug test because I’ve got drugs in my system,” the supervisor’s said.
Others who gave depositions prior to the trial told about DeMoss’ frequent drug use.
An eyewitness to the crash said in her deposition she saw DeMoss driving reckless prior to it happening. She said he was weaving in and out of traffic before going through the red light.
The Granthams allege Stuart Petroleum should have known DeMoss – just months before his hiring – was fired by a previous employer for failing a drug test. And he also had previously refused a random drug test and resigned.
In one of its court motions, Stuart Petroleum attorneys said the company never suspected DeMoss of using drugs or alcohol while operating a company vehicle prior to the wreck. The attorney representing the company's insurer has conceded in court filings that DeMoss ran the red light but maintains DeMoss did not have permission to drive the truck that day.