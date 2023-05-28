DE QUEEN, Ark. – A World War II Naval veteran and this week’s Hometown Patriot can make two extraordinary claims.
The first is that he witnessed two nuclear bomb tests in the Pacific. The other is that he met and sailed with President Harry S. Truman.
Sterling Daniel entered World War II in 1945 toward the end of the war. His first duties in the Pacific were aboard the USS Briscoe, an attack transport.
Once the war ended and the Japanese had surrendered, the U.S. continued testing nuclear weapons in the Pacific. Chosen for the test was a tiny island called Bikini Atoll, part of the Marshall Islands.
The testing, over a period of years, was called Operation Crossroads. Daniel says his ship, the Briscoe, was used to measure the power of the blast, so Daniel and the rest of the crew evacuated the vessel.
“I went aboard the USS Cortland, which was the sister ship to the Briscoe,” Daniel recalled.
He remembers the tension before the blast.
“Of course, there was a countdown when it was going to happen, and they told us to sit with our back to it,” Daniel said. “And not to look that direction whatsoever because they didn't know what was going to happen. And they gave us these dark glasses, ‘Well what are the glasses for?’ They gave us these dark glasses and all of this.”
Daniel says he was present for two nuclear explosions at Bikini atoll, one dropped from the air -- and the other detonated below the surface. The one thing they were told -- don't look at it!
“And several of us said, ‘If this is going to happen to me, I'm going to see what it is.’ Well, I did too,” Daniel said.
He said the mega-bombs were a sight he will never forget.
“Of course, we were all just kids, and we didn't know what was going to happen,” Daniel said. “They didn't know what was going to happen. If this is going to be it for us, we want to see what happened to us. So, we looked with the glasses and it was bright, and it was a ball of fire, no doubt about that.”
Daniel said the blast rendered his original ship, the Briscoe, virtually useless. He says there was a feeble attempt at decontaminating those who were present.
“They stripped us naked. They sprayed us. We went in the shower, and we showered forever” Daniel said.
The young sailor stayed aboard the Cortland, returning to Norfolk, Va. After some time ashore, Daniel was assigned to the USS Missouri, the biggest, most powerful battleship in the fleet. It included a brief tour of the Caribbean.
“And then they told us that we were going to go to Brazil,” Daniel said.
And that was to pick up a very important guest, the commander-in-chief. In September 1947, President Harry S. Truman was in Brazil and wanted to come back to the states aboard the Missouri. They picked up Truman and his family in Rio de Janeiro.
“Rio de Janeiro at that time, lit up at night, was probably as pretty a harbor as I'd ever been in,” Daniel remembered.
President Truman took part in their crossing the equator ceremony, a Navy tradition initiating first-time crossers from “pollywogs” to “shellbacks.” Daniel says Truman was remarkably down to earth, often interrupting their card games on deck.
“The Marines were always ahead of him, and they'd come around the gun mount and say ‘Attention!’ Daniel said. “And, of course, we'd all stand up and here would come President Truman around, and he'd just say, ‘You guys go ahead sit down and play your cards, go ahead and sit down.' And, of course, we didn't do it. We stood there at attention saluting him.”
Truman would stick around for 5 to 10 minutes chatting with the sailors.
“And he’d say, ‘Who's the head of this bunch?’ And, of course, I was the captain of it, and he'd come around and shake hands. He'd come and talk to us, just like we're talking now,” Daniel said.
The cruise ended formally in Norfolk, Va., with the President and his family departing the ship.
“We were all in dress white uniforms and you man the rail, all around the ship,” Daniel said.
Daniel said he took great pride in escorting the President back to the United States.
“To me, it was an honor that I'll never forget,” Daniel said.
By late 1947, Daniel was offered a chance to re-enlist and to learn to fire the big 16-inch guns on the Missouri. But after more than two years of adventure at sea, he decided that was enough.
“It's nearing Christmas season and I want to go home,” Daniel said.
Sterling Daniel got a commendation signed by President Truman for his service during Operation Crossroads. Daniel has also served as an alderman and as the mayor of De Queen, Ark.
