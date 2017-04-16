We’ve heard a lot recently about the multi-million dollar YMCA of Northwest Louisiana that is now fully open to the public. But do we too often forget the “Y” is about more than an Olympic-sized swimming pool and top-notch exercise rooms?
"A lot of people don't understand that the “Y” began as prayer meeting when 12 young men gathered together. They needed to do something for the men who were coming to work in the new industrial factories. And today, we have that same opportunity. People walk through the door of every "Y" in the county and they are walking through with what I call a bag of life over their shoulder dealing with divorce, addictions or stress or finances or job issues or self-esteem or grief. And if all we do is hand them a towel and point them to a treadmill then we are not really living out our mission statement, which is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit mind and body,” said Larry Whittlesey, national commissioner of the YMCA Christian Network.
Northwest Louisiana is better able to carry out those programs thanks to a $10 million seed grant from BHP Billiton that led to the construction of the only “Y” of its kind in the United States.
And there’s even more coming. Soon, an outdoor nature center and refurbished baseball fields located nearby will add to what the “Y” has to offer at its junior college-sized campus off Clyde Fant Parkway and Preston Avenue.
YMCA officials are over joyed by the opening which has never forgotten its original mission statement -- a statement that traces its beginning to the YMCA in London, England in 1844. The first U.S. location was in Boston in 1851. The YMCA is now a worldwide organization, and the sparkling new facility is proof hard work and patience have paid off.
"It's taken community. It's taken people who believe in the “Y.” It's people who see us struggle as we tell them we are going to do to this that and the other. It takes a staff that believe in it. It takes a leader like Gary (Lash), and it takes a diverse board that is willing to take their talents and use them to make it happen,” said YMCA board member Dianne Coffman.
What is her suggestion to moving forward? “Build more. People are already asking for tennis courts and baseball fields and different things, and the community is excited. And our job now with the ‘Y’ is to keep them excited to make this grow. It can make a huge difference. It is already making a huge difference in the city of Shreveport. It already has.”
Mike Mosura, the new executive director, has been a member of the Bossier Parish School Board for 15 years. He know a thing a two about developing good character traits in youngsters
"We have identified that having an afterschool program and outlet for kids to go to in many cases, keeps them out of trouble, off of drugs and keeps them away from an environment that is unsafe for them. That is what this YMCA is, a safe haven where we can keep kids busy. We found that about between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. our building is full of kids. If they are here they are in a good Christian environment,” Mosura said.
But think of this new YMCA as a training ground with a firm belief of vetting future athletes
“I say the possibilities are endless that will we will produce or be a part of a person that you will read about, write about and see in a professional setting. … We'll tell them where they began their career,” Mosura said.
And the vision of past and now the future is summed up by Coffman as she speaks of Chief Executive Officer Gary Lash.
“And we all thought Gary was crazy in the very beginning. Then BHP came into town changed the whole story. I really believe in it. I believe in Gary and through God's will is gonna make it happen. We have all been very committed to this. If it were not a Christian organization I would not have stayed as long as I have,” Coffman said.