BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Council on Tuesday heard a proposal from the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana for a new building in North Bossier. The building would cost between $35 million and $40 million.
In order for the project to be completed, the YMCA says they need tax payer funding. Bossier Republicans have already announced that they will not support using taxpayer money for the structure.
Where the funding will come from is an open question. Officials hope the YMCA will be able to raise enough money on their own. But the YMCA said without taxpayer help, the project isn't likely to happen.