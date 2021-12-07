BOSSIER CITY, La- The Bossier City Council on Tuesday heard a proposal from the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana for a new building in North Bossier. The building would cost an estimated $35-40 million.
In order for the project to be completed, the YMCA says they need tax payer funding. Bossier Republicans have already announced that they will not support using taxpayer money for the structure.
Where the funding will come from is an open question. Some officials hope that the YMCA will be able to raise enough money on their own. Yet, the YMCA claims that without taxpayer money, the project isn't likely to work out.