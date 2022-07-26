SHREVEPORT, La. -- Want to get an early look at who wants to be Shreveport's next mayor? Then the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana is the place to be Thursday.
The YMCA will host a panel discussion from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday with the 10 candidates who qualified last week to run for mayor on the Nov. 8 ballot. It will be held in the BHP YMCA gymnasium and is open to the public.
Candidates include Lauren Ray Anderson, Tom Arceneaux, Mario Chavez, LeVette Fuller, Tracy Mendels, Mayor Adrian Perkins, Julius Romano, Melvin Slack Jr., Gregory Tarver and Darryl R. Ware II.
The exact format of the event is still being determined but it will not be a debate. The YMCA will give each candidate a certain amount of time to talk about why he/she is running for mayor. Then, depending on the number of qualified candidates, the YMCA will have one or two questions for each attendee.
The YMCA asks anyone with questions to be considered for the candidates to email them to jgoodman@ymcanwla.org.
Marketing director Jeffrey Goodman said the panel discussion is a new initiative for the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana but follows in the tradition of YMCAs around the world that since the late 1800s have sponsored lecture series similar to those of the lyceum. The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana plans to organize a number of community-focused discussions over the next year.