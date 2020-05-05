MANY, La. -- A Baton Rouge child drowned Saturday in Toledo Bend Reservoir after wandering away from his parents, Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said.
Two-year-old Sean Dawson was found a few feet from shore in about 2 feet of water, Rivers said.
Sean, his parents, Peter and Julia Dawson, and other siblings arrived at a family camp at Sweet Bay Drive on Toledo Bend around 10 a.m. that morning. His parents said Sean was inside playing with the other children when they noticed he was missing. His father estimates Sean was gone for about 5 minutes.
They searched the home and yard then the lake, which is the backyard of the property. Sean was found face down in the water, Rivers said.
A family member began CPR and 911 was called. The family was en route by private vehicle to Sabine Medical Center when they were intercepted by the ambulance, which took Sean on to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 2:29 p.m.
The family agreed to donate their son's tissue to the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency, Rivers said.