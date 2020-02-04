BOSSIER CITY, La – The Young Marines is a mentoring organization sponsored by the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s department. The national organization has been in existence since 1959. The Bossier chapter has been around since 2002. Deputy Lex Webb has been the commander for the past three years. Webb says the children can range from ages eight to 18 years old. Each Young Marine is required to wear a camouflage uniform and combat boots for their participation in weekly meetings.
Webb says they meet every Saturday to enjoy classroom time and fun-filled activities. Sergeant Rebecca Watts serves as an assistant to Commander Webb to assist with classroom duties and activities. The program has changed the life of Matthew Cole.
“Well, before Young Marines, I was just disrespectful. And I just did not know how to talk to people right. And Young Marines has given me respect. And now I know how to talk to people correctly. And my parents give me a lot more respect.” Cole said.
The program also focuses on drug prevention and awareness. Webb teaches classes on the negative effects of common drugs, such as alcohol and marijuana.
To inquire about Young Marines of Bossier City, contact Deputy Lex Webb at 318-965-3500.