SHREVEPORT, La. - Several children were rescued Tuesday on Cross Lake after at least two boats capsized during a Shreveport Yacht Club youth sailing camp.
The 911 call came in at 12:41 p.m. At least two emergency boats responded to assist. None of the children were hurt. They were brought quickly back to the yacht club grounds by the rescue boats.
One sailing instructor was hit by a boom but was not seriously hurt and did not require medical attention, according to a yacht club employee.
Two of the capsized sailboats remained in the lake about an hour after the initial call. An estimated 11 small sailboats were out on the lake when at least two capsized.
Winds were strong across Cross Lake Tuesday and white caps were visible from the Interstate 220 bridge.
A sailing instructor told KTBS-3 News that the original plan was just to sail in a protected area around a point, but some of the boats drifted farther out than expected and got caught up in the stronger winds.
The sailing program is open to children 7 to 14 years old.
One of the reasons emergency responders were called was that the Shreveport Yacht Club was out of gas after the Memorial Day weekend, and a motorboat which normally rides along with the sailboats had run out of gas, according to a Yacht Club employee.