SHREVEPORT, La. - Are you thinking about buying a security camera for Christmas? Or do already have one?
Security cameras are everywhere these days giving many a sense of safety. But as has been seen so many times, crooks will use technology and find ways around the security cameras -- specifically cameras connected to Wi-Fi.
In other parts of the country, people are finding their homes broken into or maybe their car is stolen. But a check of the security camera yields nothing.
That's because the camera's Wi-Fi signal was jammed and there's no video evidence of what happened. How is this happening? Crooks are using something that can be bought on the internet called Wi-Fi jammers.
"There have been reports, not in our community, but of this Wi-Fi jamming to disable these Wi-Fi cameras. While we haven't seen it here in Shreveport, we do know that as technology improves criminals change the way they behave. And this is one of the things that we'll have to keep an eye on going forward to see how it effects are crime trends and see what adjustments we can make in the future to deter these types of crime," said Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon.
None of the local home security companies KTBS contacted Monday have seen jammers used locally.
KTBS also checked to see if there was a way to prevent Wi-Fi signal jamming. The answer is no. The only possible solution is to purchase a more expensive hard-wired security system. But even those cameras are being hacked by criminals for a variety of reasons.
Criminals seem to find a way around everything at some point, but consumers are warned about the possibilities and can decide what works best for each person's home security system.