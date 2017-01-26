If you live and drive anywhere around the City of Shreveport you've probably had to deal with the Youree Drive and Kings Highway intersection and all the work that's being done to improve travel through that area.
"Anyone who's been around here for long remembers kind of that awkwardly designed portion, where you had to get over quickly and make that weird turn to Kings from Shreveport-Barksdale, but that phase of it is complete," said Erin Buchanan, DOTD Region 4 public information officer.
It was definitely an area that needed some serious attention. It's been a headache for drivers since October 2015 when work began to update and improve traffic flow there. As of this month more progress to report.
"A big part of what took so long in the beginning was utility relocation part of that. So that means Swepco and AEP and other utilities that have to be relocated because we are widening those lanes and things like that. So that part is done, as well as the drainage work is complete on that as well. What's being worked on now as you drive through that area are the approaches to the intersection, as well as the intersection itself," said Buchanan.
The all important questions, when will the work be done on the approaches? When will motorists be able to drive through without backups and delays According to DOTD, the answer is this Fall. Of course, they always tell us that depends weather conditions between now and then. If it's finished this Fall, the project will have taken about two years to complete.
"A closure like this one in a densely commercial area like that, one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport is tough. As this project goes along, we just want to thank everybody for their patience. That can be a lot to ask sometimes, but on behalf of DOTD we thank everybody that's having to endure what feels like a very long project, because when it is done it's going to be really really good for Shreveport," said Buchanan.
Right now, if everything stays on budget, it's expected to cost just under $8.5 million for the upgrades at that intersection.