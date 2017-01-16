Ever heard of youth challenge? Maybe. Maybe not.
But what it does is change the course of the future for kids across the country and right here in Louisiana - as close as Camp Minden is an alternative educational program for kids looking to succeed outside of a traditional classroom setting. Most of the time these kids are looking for a second chance after dropping out of high school.
Recently, a drive through Southern Hills would have given you a glimpse of kids taking the time out of their day to clean up.
"That don't just dissolve. Somebody's gotta do something with it ya know," said Hogan Kaiser, a Youth Challenge first sergeant.
He's just about to turn 17 years old, but he's already lived a hard life. He didn't grow up with much and then his mom passed when he was 13. But it doesn't stop there.
"This Thursday past made four years and the Wednesday before that, I found out my best friend shot herself," Kaiser said.
But instead of being angry, he chose a different path.
"Yeah, it hurts but as you get older you realize life got a plan. God has a plan for everybody," Kaiser said.
And his plan led Hogan and many others working along side him to Youth Challenge.
A little more than 50 cadets from Camp Minden's Youth Challenge program were in Shreveport in the Southern Hills area. In just two days, they picked up 500 bags of trash, leaving the community cleaner and brighter than they found it in their effort to give back to the community.
"We're starting on major thoroughfares, cleaning up as much as we can there and then we're going out into the smaller neighborhoods," said Caddo Parish Commissioner Mario Chavez.
Chavez says Hogan reminds him of himself when he was younger. In addition to serving on the parish governing body, Chavez is a business owner and also a Youth Challenge alum himself.
"I can't tell you the negative road that I probably would have gone down but I can tell you the positive road that I chose, being on the commission, having a business and I can come back and tell the children, 'Hey, this isn't where your life stops,'" Chavez said.
The Louisiana National Guard Youth Challenge program is an axillary of the National Guard, and these kids stay on military barracks, get their high school equivalent and even college courses and get hands on military training putting them on a path to making better choices in life.
"It's a lot of discipline stuff that we do at YCP and we're out here picking up trash today," Kaiser said.
And, Kaiser says they give these kids a chance to dream again.
"Hopefully I can rank up to a first sergeant like at YCP. That's my dream. What I plan on doing is going in as a diesel mechanic and getting my certifications. If you're in trouble and you just can't get right, I recommend you go there. I really do," Kaiser said.
Teens between the ages of 16 and 18 are eligible for Youth Challenge. The program is also available in Texas and Arkansas.
Click here to read more about Youth Challenge.