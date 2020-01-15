MINDEN, La – The Camp Minden Youth Challenge Program (YCP) will graduate more than 173 cadets this week. YCP is associated with the Louisiana National Guard and designed for young people who have a history of academic or disciplinary problems.
The program is a challenging 22 weeks, but offers mentoring including life skills and physical fitness. YCP boasts a graduation rate of 86 percent and the lowest drop out rate of any similar youth camp in the state of Louisiana.
Students may receive a high school diploma, GED or college credits upon graduation. Graduation will be held at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium on January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m.